Westport News: Community Presentations

Westport, CT – Department of Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that Positive Youth Development and collaborating partners, will host a free community presentation on October 24th at 7PM at Westport Town Hall Auditorium on parenting called “Delay Your Gray” by Liz Driscoll Jorgensen, CADC of Insight Counseling and Newport Academy.

Liz Jorgensen will discuss parenting an adolescent with a focus on recognizing the difference between typical developmental stages and other behaviors of concern. Her presentation addresses timely topics for parents of all ages including: how to set effective limits with technology, socializing, sexuality, and much more! Participants may gain new skills in approaching day-to-day parenting challenges with a sense of humor and know when to “walk away” from your teenager’s intense mood while also getting tips on how to enjoy your teenager and laugh with them more frequently!

“We are happy to welcome Mrs. Jorgenson to Westport. Her clinical background, personal experiences and sense of humor provide a wealth of information for parents who are seeking new strategies in parenting adolescents.” stated Daignault.

Mrs. Jorgenson is a nationally recognized expert in counseling, particularly in engaging resistant teens and motivating them to change. She is the owner of Insight Counseling LLC and mother of four children. Her past professional workshops include programs at Harvard and Dartmouth Universities, as well as hundreds of parenting programs. She is a consultant to Newport Academy and has received a Congressional Award in 1994 and numerous awards for her professional and community service. Her book “Delay Your Gray” was published in spring 2014.

Due to the popularity of this speaker, registration is strongly recommended to guarantee entry. Please register athttps://delayyourgraywestport.eventbrite.com or call/email Annette D’Augelli at (203)341-1050 or adaugelli@westportct.govfor more information.

