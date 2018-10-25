Westport News: Larceny, Car Theft

During the early morning hours of 12/30/2016, a Lexus was stolen from the driveway of a Compo Road South address. The vehicle had been unlocked with the keys left inside. On 02/26/2017, the vehicle was recovered in Waterbury, CT. A handgun and cell phone, both of which did not belong to the owner, were later recovered from the vehicle. Forensic evidence later linked Earnest Owens of Waterbury, CT to an empty iced tea can found in the vehicle. Further forensic testing linked Owens to the driver’s seat area of the stolen vehicle. Text messages contained in the found cell phone referred to the owner as “JR.” According to Owen’s driver’s license, his legal name was Earnest E. Owens, Jr. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Owens and later approved. On 10/18/2018, officers responded to Waterbury Court where Owens was being detained on the outstanding arrest warrant. Owens was brought to Westport Police headquarters where he was charged with 53a-122 Larceny 1 st . He was unable to post his $50,000 court set bond and was transported to Norwalk Court the following day for arraignment.

