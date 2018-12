The Stratford Police Department is investigating a report of a missing juvenile, Andrea Dixon, age 17. Dixon was last seen on 11-23-2018 at 11 Mount Vernon Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY where she was staying with a friend. Dixon has ties to the Bronx and is reported to have a personality disorder.

Anyone with information as to Andrea Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detective Torres 203-385-4120 or Police Dispatch 203-385-4100.