1:25pm–Two calls for Assumption Church in two different towns at the same time. Firefighters called for smoke in a building at Assumption Church, Westport on Riverside Drive for smoke in the building. Then, a call from Assumption Church at North Cliff Street for an activated fire alarm. Westport’s turned out to be an item smoldering in the furnace, contained in the furnace. Ansonia Firefighters found nothing at their church.

This news report is made possible by: