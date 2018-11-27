Bridgeport News: Homicide #9

Bridgeport Police UPDATE: On November 27, 2018 at 1937 hours, shots were fired in front of 73/75 Laurel Avenue, striking a 30 year old male in the torso and neck. The male victim was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. This was not a random act of violence and the victim appears to have been targeted by the assailant(s). The identity of the victim is pending next of kin notification, and confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Detectives are working to establish a motive and ask that anyone with information, please contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224. Citizens with information can also call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

