St. Vincent’s Medical Center to Host Complimentary Birth Symposium

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut – November 29, 2018 – St. Vincent’s Medical Center will host its fourth annual Birth Symposium. Expectant parents are invited to learn more about St. Vincent’s birthing and maternity services on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 7:00 pm. Birth Center tours will begin at

6:30 pm.

Featuring caring and compassionate birthing and maternity experts, the Birth Symposium will offer information on the St. Vincent’s Family Birthing Center and other helpful topics, including midwifery, the Bradley Method, and more.

Additional resources include prenatal massage, hypno-birthing, chiropractic care in pregnancy, car safety, “Birthing from Within,” and many other services of interest to expectant parents.

The program, which is complimentary and open to the public, will be held at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Hawley Conference Center Level 4, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport. Parking in the Visitor’s Garage is free with validation. To learn more, call (203) 944-0264.

