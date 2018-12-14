Bridgeport CT– Homicide #10 Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– On December 8, 2018, Emily Todd was shot and killed on Seaview Avenue next to the Newfield Avenue boat ramp. Detectives quickly developed a suspect in the case who was identified as Brandon Roberts, 10/19/92. We learned that Roberts fled the state and was staying at his father’s residence in Shaker Heights, Ohio. On December 12, 2018, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Roberts charging him with Murder, Felony Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, Using a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. On December 13, 2018, detectives traveled to Ohio and worked with Shaker Heights Police to plan the arrest of Roberts. Early this morning, Roberts was taken into custody without incident and charged as a fugitive from justice in Ohio. We expect that he will be extradited back to Connecticut in the near future.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)