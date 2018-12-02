Bridgeport News: 5 Car Crash

#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a crash that involved five vehicles around 10:15am Sunday morning in front of Washington Park. Police said two cars collided then ran into parked cars on Barnum Avenue. Two people were injured, one seriously.

