Bridgeport News: Cop Finds Missing Senior Citizen

10:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Trumbull CT– How about some likes for Bridgeport Police Officer Mirtsopoulos (located right in the picture) in locating a missing senior citizen? A Trumbull man walked away from one of the local hospitals since early this evening. The man was last seen around 8pm at Gamestop and Super Stop and Shop on upper Main Street wandering around. Officer Reilly (left in the picture) was canvassing the north end as well as the Trumbull Mall. The family provided Reilly with a recent picture of the missing man. Around 10:30pm Officer Mirtsopoulos located the man on North Avenue near Clinton Avenue. The man’s family was on scene and relieved he was found.

The temperature on my car’s thermometer said it was 34 degrees. The man was transported back to the hospital to be evaluated. Officer Mirtsopoulos was very humble and it took a lot of insistence on my part to get his name, he said he was just lucky he found the man and insisted it was a team effort to locate the man. Way to go officers!