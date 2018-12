11:38am–#Bridgeport CT– Two “live rounds” of a .38 caliber gun were found in the gym at Tisdale School located on Hollister Avenue. According to radio reports the school was put into “lockdown” but that usually means it was put into “lock-in/out, meaning no one can enter or leave the building as you can see in the photo, two parents are waiting to get in. Multiple patrol cars were dispatched to investigate.