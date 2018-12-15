City of Bridgeport Issues Directive on Handling of Scrap Metal

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim today has announced that City of Bridgeport Director of Public Facilities, John Ricci has issued a directive on “Scrap Metal and all other Material and Property from City Projects and Cleanups.” This directive is an additional measure taken by the city government to prevent the mishandling or misappropriation of city property.

“It has come to light that we may have inherited past practices that are unacceptable with this administration and are not in compliance with this directive,” said Mayor Ganim. “This directive will clarify and eliminate any actions that may be contrary to proper procedure.

Anything short of full compliance with this directive going forward will be subject to disciplinary actions, as we continue to review past practices. Any employee found in violation will be subject to immediate disciplinary action.”

This press release was made possible by: