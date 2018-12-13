Park City Gets New Park

#Bridgeport CT – The City of Bridgeport today joined The Trust for Public Land (TPL), students from Jettie S. Tisdale School, the East End Neighborhood Revitalization Zone (NRZ) and City Council members to cut the ribbon on the newly revitalized East End Park and Playground at Johnson Oak Park and Tisdale School Grounds. To the joy of local residents, Johnson Oak Park and the adjacent grounds of Jettie S. Tisdale School will re-open after a complete restoration by the City of Bridgeport and The TPL, in partnership with the East End NRZ. Originally envisioned by the East End NRZ, the new design for the long-underutilized park space takes into consideration input from East End residents and Tisdale students.

“Parks are essential and often spur community investment and economic improvement,” said Mayor Ganim. “More than 3,500 people live within a 10-minute walk of Johnson Oak Park, and hundreds of students use the park and playground each day. These revitalized parks improve the quality of life for everyone living in the East End neighborhood providing environmental, recreational and health benefits for children and residents.”

Community meetings to plan for the refurbished park space began in 2014, with students contributing their ideas through a playground-design curriculum at school. Student designers wanted to be sure the play spaces would be accessible to the 30 percent of the school’s students who have special needs. Teachers requested a walking track and tree canopy near the play area. Neighbors asked for a safe, welcoming space where they could gather for family parties and events or just relax outdoors. The TPL is a national leader in participatory design workshops like these and has completed over 400 projects in over a dozen cities.

City Council members Ernie Newton and Eneida Martinez said, “This is a great day, not only for the east end, but for all the children in the City of Bridgeport who will now have access to a safe environment and place to enjoy with other residents and seniors. This improvement was created for and by the children who had the opportunity to impact their surroundings. Johnson Oak Park and playground will enrich the neighborhood and encourage families to move in.”

Park features include a field, basketball court, running track, outdoor student gathering area and performance stage, splash pad, pavilion, comfort station and green-infrastructure elements that will capture storm water and improve neighborhood air quality. The City of Bridgeport led the construction and secured various grant and capital funding toward the effort.

Bridgeport Green Initiatives Coordinator Joseph Gresko said, “Johnson Oak Park strikes a balance between the economic development and blight removal progress in the east end and the need for open space and recreation availability for a better quality of life for both children and seniors living around Tisdale School. The message to students and neighbors is Bridgeport cares about your well being and your future.”