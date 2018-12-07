Pursuit Ends In Crash

12:50am–#cttraffic– Westport was initially in pursuit of a stolen black Audi that got on I-95 but lead police to the Merritt Parkway northbound. The police pursued the vehicle through the construction zone but lost the vehicle. Police caught up with it in “no mans land” and continued the pursuit. The stolen car crashed on the exit 44 off-ramp. Fairfield, Trumbull and State Police quickly apprehended the five suspects inside the vehicle after a short foot pursuit.

