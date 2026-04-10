Juvenile Arrested in Connection with 2022 Fairfield Church Shooting

Fairfield Police have made an arrest in connection with a 2022 shooting at a local church that left a 15-year-old Stratford boy dead and another juvenile injured.

According to police, officers responded on July 9, 2022, to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire at the Calvin United Church of Christ on Kings Highway East, where a large gathering of several hundred people was underway. Officers entered the building and located two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals, where one later succumbed to his injuries.

An extensive investigation followed, led by Fairfield Police detectives with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit. Investigators ultimately identified a suspect who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. Authorities say sufficient evidence was developed to obtain an arrest warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody on April 3, 2026, at the Manson Correctional Youth Institution in Cheshire, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. He is now facing charges including murder, first-degree assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The case is currently being handled in juvenile court, though officials anticipate it may be transferred to adult court.

Fairfield Police Chief Michael Paris said the arrest reflects years of determined investigative work.

“This arrest is the result of years of persistent investigative work and a commitment to seeing this case through,” Paris said. “If you commit a crime in Fairfield, we will find you, and you will be arrested.”

Police also acknowledged the assistance of the Connecticut State Police, Bridgeport Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, Stratford Police Department, and the State’s Attorney’s Office in bringing the case to this point.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to similar incidents to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or submit anonymous tips through Tip411.

Pending charges are allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.