Westport News: Larceny

On 09/28/2018 at approximately 10:30am, officers were dispatched to AT&T located on Post Road East for a report of a stolen item. An AT&T retailer received an alert that merchandise had been removed from the store safe. The complainant, an employee of the AT&T retailer, contacted the project manager of a company hired to repair recent flood damage. The complainant spoke to the project manager identified as “Curtis” and another worker on scene. During the conversations, no one advised the complainant any merchandise was moved off-site, nor was anyone given permission to remove anything from the safe.

Upon officers’ arrival, the store was found to be closed due to the flood damage and there were no signs of forced entry. Officers responded to the address of the hired clean-up company in Fairfield. Project manager Curtis Basdeo was at another job site upon officers’ arrival. He responded to the location in his company vehicle and retrieved a box containing 12 unopened phones from his personal vehicle. Officers later learned the phones had been delivered to the store earlier in the week and were valued at over $8,900. The items were seized and the investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Basdeo, which was later approved.

On 10/31/2018, Curtis Basdeo, 52, of Norwalk, turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and released after posting $2,500 bond. Basdeo is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 11/14/2018.

