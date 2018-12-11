Tonight Wreaths Across America traveled through the state in a motorcade through our local area with police escorts from the Connecticut State Police and other local police departments. Fire departments also lined overpasses and rest areas as they did at the Fairfield rest area.

Their website says: “Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad”. Visit their website https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/

Full disclosure- The overpass video was recorded tonight and edited with rest area video from 2017. Special thanks to BMW of Bridgeport for making this good news story possible!