Animal Hero Passes

It is with great sadness to report the passing of Jon Nowinski who was a big advocate for animals in our area. Jon was founding director of EARS which stands for Emerg

ency Animal Response Service. As the name implies respond to emergencies for animals as paramedics respond for humans. Jon’s first big trial was in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, six months before the formation of EARS, helping emergency services with animals. In 2014 EARS purchased a used ambulance and converted it for animal use. Jon referred to it as an Uber for animals. The also assisted firefighters at house fires involving pets.

Jon’s sister Lisa Price wrote on Jon’s Facebook page:

“It is with a heavy heart that I as Jon’s sister have to deliver this message….Jon passed away peacefully last night 1/23/19 with his family by his side.. His body gave in where his legacy will continue on forever.

We are so grateful to everyone who has sent us messages of love and support during this time and encourage everyone to continue to help us in keeping Jon’s legacy going.

I will be posting information on his Facebook page in the very near future as to our plans for his services”