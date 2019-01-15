Bridgeport News: Arrest In City’s First Homicide Of 2019

#Bridgeport CT– On January 14, 2019, Razzie Hancock was stabbed in the chest at 136 Bishop Avenue and died as a result of his injuries. Detectives quickly identified a suspect and Detective Winkler applied for an arrest warrant that was signed by a Superior Court judge today. This evening Kenyon Gay (12/10/77) of Bridgeport and West Haven was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon and Assault 2nd Degree. Bond is $1,000,000. Excellent police work by the patrol division and detectives led to the quick apprehension of Gay. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)