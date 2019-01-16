3 Youths and 3 Firearms Recovered After Pursit

BRIDGEPORT, CT — January 15th, 2019) Bridgeport police arrested three juveniles and seized three guns following a police chase that ended with a crash on Berkshire Avenue around 7 PM Tuesday, say police. The car was wanted in connection with a case of shots fired in Bridgeport Monday, investigator says. (Bridgeport Police Statement)

UPDATE: The suspects crashed at Noble and Crescent Street. Police have two in custody and recovered two firearms.

7:03pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car wanted into shots fired incident yesterday was spotted by Bridgeport Police who engaged them in pursuit on Route 8/25 and got on I-95 northbound. Bridgeport Police broke off the pursuit but state police picked it up. They exited the Seaview Avenue and worked their way to Boston Avenue.