Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

3 Youths and 3 Firearms Recovered After Pursit

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

BRIDGEPORT, CT — January 15th, 2019) Bridgeport police arrested three juveniles and seized three guns following a police chase that ended with a crash on Berkshire Avenue around 7 PM Tuesday, say police. The car was wanted in connection with a case of shots fired in Bridgeport Monday, investigator says.  (Bridgeport Police Statement)

 

UPDATE: The suspects crashed at Noble and Crescent Street.  Police have two in custody and recovered two firearms.

7:03pm–#Bridgeport CT– A car wanted into shots fired incident yesterday was spotted by Bridgeport Police who engaged them in pursuit on Route 8/25 and got on I-95 northbound.   Bridgeport Police broke off the pursuit but state police picked it up.  They exited the Seaview Avenue and worked their way to Boston Avenue.

 

 

 

 

Leave a comment