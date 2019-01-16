Bridgeport Cops Snuff Out Cigarette Thief

12:40am–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from Walgreen Security of an intruder in their 960 North Avenue Store. Police surrounded the store and officers peered in the window and observed the man allegedly attempting load up and steal cigarettes. Once the man realized the police were there he kept running back and forth towards the pharmacy department. He then attempted to escape through the ceiling (tile dust can be seen on his hoodie). K-9 from Westport arrived along with a person with a key to the store. Police had trouble locating him and thought he might have still been in the ceiling. He was found crouched in the pharmacy department. Police had tried every door and it is thought that the man might have hidden in the store past closing. He was apprehended without issue.