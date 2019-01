6:15pm–1/14/19–#Bridgeport CT– Police say Razzie Hancock, 39 was involved in a altercation inside 136 Bishop Avenue. He left the premises and collapsed on the sidewalk nearby. A witness called 911 and the victim was located by police. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are processing the scene and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Winkler at 203-581- 5244 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.