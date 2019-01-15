Shakespeare Theater: Alarms & Sprinkler Did Not Activate

#Stratford CT– Monday the city of Stratford held a press conference to address the fire at the Shakespeare Theater early Sunday morning. Fire Chief Robert McGrath said the first 911 call came in at 0049 hours or approximately ten of 1am. Police were first on the scene within minutes and report the structure was fully engulfed. The chief said the first arriving units reported heavy fire throughout the structure. Firefighters also had to contend with burning embers starting fires in the trees and marsh area. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said his department has taken the lead in the investigation but that he has also called in the Connecticut State for their assistance “just so we don’t miss anything” said Lampart. Lampart said this is a complex investigation due to the size of it but that it is a science and that they are going to take their time and do it carefully.

The town attorney in 2005 addressed the concerns of a developer coming in to take over the property and he said the town received the parcel from the state of Connecticut. He said there are numerous restrictions for recreation and entertainment purposes in perpetuity, that is no fixed maturity date.

Police Chief Joseph McNeil said there was no one living or squatting but there was constant vandalism. The property was inspected last week for some forcible entry issues. Some loose doors were discovered but no open doors to the property. No one made entry into the building that they know of.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said that there was electricity to the property, that there was an alarm system that did not sound and a sprinkler system that did not appear to have functioned. He said that the system needs to be traced back to the original source to make that determination. Lampart said some sprinkler systems are designed to control fires and other to allow people to escape the building. He did not know which system was installed at this time. Lampart said that the State Fire Marshal walked the property but did not hit on any accelerants but this is early on in the investigation.