Bridgeport News: Attempted Armed Robbery

12:12am–#Bridgeport CT–Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at Popeye’s at 2201 Fairfield Avenue. A short time later police received numbers calls for shots fired at Albion/Spruce Street area. The suspects and suspect vehicle matches the description for an armed robbery outside Stop and Shop on Fairfield Avenue Sunday morning.

This is breaking news gathered from radio reports from first responders. This report has not been verified by authorities. Circumstances and locations may vary.

