Milford News: Fatal Crash Just Cleared

#Milford CT–On January 11th, 2019, at approximately 0630 hours, Troop “G” dispatch began receiving emergency 911 calls reporting a tractor-trailer collision on Interstate 95 Southbound, between Exits 41 and Exit 40 in the city of Milford. Troopers responded and found that Vehicle #1, the only involved vehicle, a 2019 International Tractor, bearing Tennessee Registration H4278HY, which was pulling a 53-foot cargo trailer full of bottled water, had been traveling in the right lane of three in the area of the Quarry Road overpass. Vehicle #1 traveled off the right side shoulder crashing into the metal beam guard rail. Vehicle #1 then traveled back to the left, into the center lane before again drifting right, across the right lane and shoulder, then onto the grass. Vehicle #1 traveled down the embankment striking numerous trees of various sizes. This resulted in the tractor-trailer jack-knifing and partially overturning. The trailer broke apart resulting in a significant portion of the trailer’s load spilling about the scene. The operator of Vehicle #1, its sole occupant, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Two lanes of I-95 were shut down for an extended period of time for the scene investigation and clean up. Vehicle #1 was removed from the scene by Bruneau’s garage. This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Trooper Hawley #1445 at Troop G in Bridgeport, 203-696-2500.