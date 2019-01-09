Westport News: Man Doesn’t Beat Charges

On 07/07/2018, officers were dispatched to a Westport medical facility on a report of an

indecent exposure. Upon arrival, officers learned Devon Rose, 30, of Bridgeport, had exposed himself to the victim and began masturbating while sitting across from her in a

common area. An arrest warrant application was submitted by the investigating officer and

later approved.

On 12/31/2018, Westport officers responded to the Trumbull Police Department where

Rose was being detained on the outstanding warrant. He was transported to Westport

Police Headquarters where he was charged with 53a-181a Public Disturbance and 53a-186

Public Indecency. Rose was released after posting $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear

in Norwalk Court on 01/10/2019.

