Bridgeport News: Narcotics Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police suspected Raevon Peters of dealing cocaine out of 50 Worth Street on the third floor. After watching him complete a deal in Milford, Peters was followed back to Bridgeport where he was detained and arrested for the sale of drugs. Officers detained Peters and a female occupant of the Worth Street residence signed a written consent to search the premise. Officers seized 5.0 Grams cocaine packaged for sale, 10 amphetamine pills, small amounts of Oxycodine and marijuana, Cutting agents and drug factory equipment. Officers also seized a stolen Taurus 9mm Handgun with high capacity magazine. Peters is a convicted felon and was charged with numerous Firearms and Drug Charges.