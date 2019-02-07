Fairfield News: DUI Collision

#Fairfield CT–On Sunday 01/20/19 at 10:53pm the Fairfield Police Dispatch Center began receiving radio transmissions that a Fairfield Police Officer was just involved in a serious motor vehicle collision on Kings Hwy Cutoff near New England Avenue while he was on his way to work. The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as James Crowther (DOB: 12/15/1969) was traveling the wrong way heading east-bound in the west-bound lane of Kings Hwy Cutoff when it collided into the front end of the officer’s off duty vehicle which was traveling west bound on Kings Hwy Cutoff. At the scene, Crowther showed signs of intoxication, but both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. On Tuesday 01/22/19, A Bridgeport Superior Court Judge signed a search warrant for blood and urine samples and medical records of James Crowther. The medical records of James Crowther revealed a BAC of .29 and a POSITIVE presence of Benzodiazepines at the time of the collision on 01/20/2019. On 02/06/2019 James Crowther of Grovers Avenue Bridgeport, CT turned himself in on an active arrest warrant from the collision that occurred on 01/20/2019. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Failure to Obtain a Connecticut Driver License after thirty Days of Residing Within the State, and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road. He was held on $25,000 court set bond and given a court date of 02/19/2019 (Fairfield Police Press Release)

Noticias de Fairfield: DUI

#Fairfield CT –01/20/19 a las 10:53pm el centro del despacho de la policía de Fairfield, comenzó a recibir transmisiones de radio que un oficial de policía de Fairfield estaba involucrado en un accidente serio en Kings Hwy cutoff cerca de la Avenida de New England mientras estaba en su camino al trabajo. El conductor del otro vehículo, más tarde identificado como James Crowther (DOB: 12/15/1969) estaba viajando por el camino equivocado hacia el este, con destino al oeste de la calle de Kings Hwy cutoff cuando de repente golpeo en la parte del frente del vehículo del oficial que viajaba en la dirección oeste en Kings Hwy cutoff. En la escena, Crowther mostró signos de intoxicación, pero los conductores fueron transportados al hospital para el tratamiento de sus lesiones. El martes 01/22/19, un juez de la corte superior de Bridgeport firmó una orden de registro para mostrar los resultados de sangre y orine y los reportes de los médicos de James Crowther.

Los médicos de James Crowther revelaron una presencia positiva de benzodiacepinas en el momento del accidente en 01/20/2019. En 02/06/2019 James Crowther de la Avenida Grovers en Bridgeport, CT se entregó a sí mismo en una orden de arresto activa del accidente que se produjo en 01/20/2019. Fue acusado de conducir bajo la influencia de alcohol/drogas, no obtener una licencia de conducir de Connecticut después de treinta días de residir dentro del estado, y conducir en el lado equivocado de la carretera. Él fue sostenido en $25,000 le dieron una fecha de corte para 02/19/2019 (comunicado de prensa de la policía de Fairfield)

