Bridgeport Homicide Mom: “I Never Got To Say Goodbye”

#Bridgeport CT–Llesha O’Connor, mother of Sujata Lee Edward who was killed last night on William Street said she never got to say goodbye to her daughter. She said her children were with her in the home that they own when the shooting took place. According to the Connecticut Post: “There had been a fight outside the home earlier in the evening, involving Edwards’ son and an ex-girlfriend who brought a large group of people with her, O’Connor said. Once the fight ended, the group left, she said. But the family suspects they came back later, armed. Edwards was shot as she looked out the second-floor window while her 17-year-old daughter was walking to the teen’s father’s car, O’Connor said. “My daughter went to that window up there to watch her daughter get in her father’s car and bullets just started coming,” O’Connor said. “I sat and watched my daughter get hit with a bullet in her chest, maybe more than one, and she fell.”