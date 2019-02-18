Norwalk News: Police Need Your Help On A Stabbing

#Norwalk CT–On 02-17-19 at 2:16am officers were dispatched to the Norwalk Hospital for a report of an assault. Officers interviewed the victim, who reported having an altercation with unknown males in a bar on Washington Street. The victim then left the establishment and began walking back to a friend’s vehicle on Madison Street. While walking, the victim observed the males from the earlier altercation following the victim and the victim’s friends in a vehicle. As the victim entered a parking lot on Madison Street, the vehicle struck the victim, knocking the victim to the ground. The males then exited the vehicle and one of the males stabbed the victim in the abdomen. The suspects then fled the area in the vehicle. The victim’s friends transported the victim to the hospital via private car. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

This press release was made possible by: