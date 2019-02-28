Westport News: Animal Control Awareness Night

#Westport CT–On March 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm, Westport Animal Control will be hosting an Animal Control Awareness Night in the Police Department’s second-floor classroom. The purpose of this event is to educate the public about the functions of Westport’s Animal Control Division and discuss multiple topics, including information regarding animal control laws and town ordinances, disaster preparedness for pets, living with coyotes, protection from rabies and what to do if you find injured wildlife. Dr. Sheldon Yessenow, the Connecticut Region 1 Emergency Support Function- Animal Protection (ESF-11) Chairman and Region 1 Connecticut State Animal Response Team (CTSART) Director will be discussing disaster preparedness for pets. Dr. Yessenow is also a member of the National Veterinary Response Team and has responded to natural disasters including Hurricane Katrina. Peter Reid, Associate Director of Wildlife in Crisis and Assistant Animal Control Officer in Weston, will be discussing how to safely live with coyotes in Connecticut and coyote ecology. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

