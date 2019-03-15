Bridgeport News: Man Arrested After Kidnapping

#Bridgeport CT– On March 15, 2019 while dropping a child off at school, a female was allegedly forced into a vehicle by an estranged boyfriend and taken from the scene. Witnesses immediately contacted police and detectives and school resource officers worked together to gather information and locate the victim and offender. Preparations were being made to initiate a Silver Alert when the suspects vehicle was located by Norwalk and State Police while traveling south on Interstate 95 in Norwalk. The offender was taken into custody without incident in Darien, and the victim was found unharmed in the vehicle. The offender is known to detectives and we were working with the victim to obtain an arrest warrant for an earlier incident, prior to today’s events.

Noticias de Bridgport: Un arresto por un secuestro

#Bridgeport CT – El 15 de marzo de 2019, mientras que una mujer dejaba su niño en la escuela, una mujer fue supuestamente forzada en un vehículo por un novio distanciado y se la llevo de la escena. Los testigos contactaron inmediatamente con la policía, detectives y funcionarios de recursos escolares trabajaron juntos para reunir información y localizar a la víctima. Se estaban preparando los preparativos para iniciar una alerta de plata cuando el vehículo sospechoso fue localizado por Norwalk la policía estatal viajaban hacia el sur por la interestatal 95 en Norwalk cuando vieron el carro. El delincuente fue detenido sin incidentes en Darien, y la víctima fue encontrada en el vehículo. El delincuente es conocido por los detectives y estábamos trabajando con la víctima para obtener una orden de arresto por un incidente anterior, antes de los eventos de hoy.