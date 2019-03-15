Bridgeport News: Smoke From A Industrial Building

2019-03-15 @ 7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to Bay Street near Carroll Avenue for heavy smoke coming from an industrial building. When they arrived they discovered a wood burning stove inside that malfunctioned causing all the smoke.

Noticias de Bridgeport: humo de un edificio industrial

2019-03-15 @ 7:33pm – #Bridgeport CT – Los bomberos fueron llamados a la calle Bay cerca de la Avenida Carroll por humo pesado en un edificio industrial. Cuando llegaron descubrieron una estufa de leña en el interior que estaba funcionando mal causando todo el humo.