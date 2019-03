Bridgeport, CT– Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport will proudly host the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. led by 2019 Grand Marshal Peter Carroll. The marchers will travel through downtown Bridgeport, beginning at Webster Bank Arena, continuing up Broad Street to Fairfield Avenue and return to Harbor Yard via Main Street. Mayor Ganim has suspended parking enforcement in the downtown area to encourage parade attendance.