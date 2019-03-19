Bridgeport Police Needs Your Help

2019-03-18 #Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect and victim from this assault and possible abduction that occurred at 2225 Main St. (Cambridge Apartments) on March 16, 2019, at 2226 hours. The victim was dragged and forced to get in the dark-colored vehicle at the top of the screen next to the fire hydrant. The victim and offender have not been identified and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating both individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)