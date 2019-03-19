Stratford News: Porch Fire

2019-03-19 @ 3:52pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters were called to a porch fire on Dover Street. A fast thinking neighbor came running to extinguish the fire with a personal fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived to find the fire out, they ensure it was out and that it did not extend anywhere else in the house. The fire marshal was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Noticias de Stratford: Fuego

2019-03-19 @ 3:52pm – #Stratford CT – Bomberos fueron llamados a un incendio de un porche en la calle Dover. Un vecino de pensamiento rápido vino corriendo para extinguir el incendio con un extintor de incendios personal. Los bomberos llegaron para encontrar el fuego apagado, se aseguran de que estaba fuera y que no se extendería en ningún otro lugar de la casa. El jefe de bomberos fue llamado a la escena para determinar la causa del incendio.