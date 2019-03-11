Westport News: Larceny & Shoplifting Credit Card Theft

#Westport CT– On 11/03/2018 at approximately 1:30pm, officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on a report of a larceny. The victim had inadvertently left a money clip containing two credit cards and $1600 cash on the small stand at the checkout register he used. When he returned to the store, the money and cards were gone and had not been turned in to store management. In reviewing the surveillance, a male and female were seen using the same checkout register after the victim. The male suspect was observed picking up the clip and placing it into his pocket. The duo were believed to be shopping couriers for Instacart. Investigators submitted a search warrant to Instacart who then identified the order “picker” as Kimberly Clark. The male suspect was later identified as her husband, Robert Benoit. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Benoit and later approved. On 03/09/2019, officers responded to Darien PD where Benoit was bring detained on the outstanding warrant. He was transported to Westport Police headquarters where he was charged with 53a-125 Larceny 4 th and 53a-128c(a) Credit Card Theft. Benoit was released after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 03/19/2019.

This press release was made possible by:

Robo en Whole Foods

#Westport CT – En 11/03/2018 a aproximadamente 1:30pm, los oficiales fueron llamados a Whole Foods en un reporte de un robo. La víctima había dejado un clip de dinero que contenía dos tarjetas de crédito y $1600 en efectivo en el pequeño stand en la caja registradora que usó. Cuando regresó a la tienda, el dinero y las tarjetas se habían desaparecido. Al revisar la vigilancia, un hombre y una mujer fueron vistos usando la misma caja registradora después de la víctima. El hombre sospechoso fue observado recogiendo el clip y colocándolo en su bolsillo. Se creía que el dúo eran mensajeros de compra para Instacart. Los investigadores presentaron una orden de registro de Instacart que luego identificó el orden “selector” como Kimberly Clark. El sospechoso fue identificado más tarde como su marido, Robert Benoit. Una solicitud de orden de arresto fue presentada para Benoit y posteriormente aprobada. En 03/09/2019, los oficiales respondieron a Darien PD, donde Benoit fue detenido en la orden de arresto pendiente. Fue transportado a la sede de la policía de Westport, donde fue acusado de 53A-125 robo de tarjeta de crédito 4 th y 53A-128C (a). Benoit fue liberado después de publicar $2,500 Bond y está programado para aparecer en Norwalk Court el 03/19/2019.