UPDATE: Radio reports saying a high pressure struck with free-flowing gas and firefighters are going house to house to warn neighbors. A dump truck also struck a utility pole and the pole is being held up by the dump truck.

2019-04-30 @ 12:18pm– #Fairfield CT– Fairfield Beach Road westbound at Rowland Road is closed due to construction workers hitting a gas line.

