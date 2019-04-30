Fairfield News: Home Invasion Suspect Caught After Pursuit

2019-04-30 @ 2:08pm–#Faifield CT–One suspect is in custody after radio reports said was a home invasion in the Coventry/Catamount area off Redding Road. Taken at knifepoint were the victim’s earnings and cash. Police caught up with the suspect who took off on a pursuit onto Black Rock Turnpike after he had given police his ID card. The pursuit continued onto the Merritt Parkway. When speeds reached 90 mph Fairfield Police terminated the pursuit since they had his identification. The suspect got off the Jefferson Street exit and the purist was back as he headed south on Stratfield Avenue where he bailed on foot on Davis Street. K-9 from surround towns were brought in and the suspect was located hiding under a deck on Lilaly Drive, a few blocks away which was across the street from Owen Fish Park. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.