Fairfield News: Subway Armed Robbery

On Thursday May 2, 2019 the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from Subway (709 Post Road) at approximately 7:25 pm reporting an armed robbery had just occurred. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a black beanie style hat, a dark colored jacket and blue jeans displayed a black firearm and took cash from the register. He was last seen running east on the Post Road. There were no injuries as a result and the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating. Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact the FPD Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840

