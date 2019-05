2019-05-2019 @ 12:39pm #Fairfield CT– Lewis Tree Service was taking down a tree at Rogers and New England Avenue when they discovered a nest of baby birds. They were about three quarters up the tree when they spotted the birds and gently brought them down. Fairfield Police said Lewis Tree Service was properly permitted to take down the tree so fowl play is not suspected. Animal Control was on the scene and the plan to move the nest to the tree next to the one being taken down.