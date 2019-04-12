Fairfield News: Pedestrian In Critical Condition

#Fairfield CT– On Friday April 12, 2019 at approximately 0952hrs, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck on Sanford Street near the Post Rd in the Town of Fairfield. Upon officer’s arrival, it was determined that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Schaunta Chambers of Ash Street in Bridgeport, was traveling westbound on Post Rd and turned north on Sanford Street, subsequently striking a pedestrian walking eastbound in the crosswalk across Sanford Street. The pedestrian was identified as Todd Burr, 62, of Fairfield and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The collision is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

This press release was made possible by: