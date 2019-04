2019-04-12 @ 5:00pm–#Fairfield CT– A quick police response couple by a well-detailed report from a citizen allowed for the arrest of a man allegedly stealing bicycles from the north side of the Metro train station. The citizen called the police to report that a man was cutting locks of a bicycle. A short time later it was reported the man took off a bicycle turning on to Kings Highway towards Black Rock Turnpike where police caught up with him and apprehended him.