2019-04-07 @ 9:49pm–#Fairfield CT– Police were called to Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill at 2070 Post Road for according to police radio reports a fight between two large groups. EMS was called for injuries. Police was dispersing the crowd when I was there and there were no reports of any arrests. I actually felt safer going to a fight than going to St. V’s!