Fairfield News: Tense Stand off With Police In A Bank

On April 23 rd , 2019, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau was conducting an investigation into bank fraud related to the theft of approximately $120,000 from an elderly person residing in Texas. The suspects in this matter were conducting these fraudulent transactions at Bankwell, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Southport. At approximately 4:00pm on the 23 rd , Detectives observed Carl Myers, DOB 9/24/72 of 358 Exeter Street in Bridgeport enter the bank. When Myers was confronted by detectives, he drew a pistol which he had concealed in his pants. A tense stand-off ensued between Myers and several officers in the bank, with several officers holding Myers at gunpoint and issuing repeated orders to drop his weapon. Myers eventually lowered his pistol and then became combative with officers. He physically resisted arrest and had to be Tasered. He was taken into custody and examined at the hospital due to his being tasered. One detective sustained an injury to his knee during this incident. No shots were fired at any time.

As a continuation of this investigation, a search warrant was executed in Bridgeport by Fairfield and Bridgeport officers. At that time, Tanika Haase DOB 11/4/89, was taken into custody when more evidence of the financial crimes was located in her possession. The following charges were brought against Carl Myers: 1. Larceny 1 st Degree 2. Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First Degree 3. Robbery 1 st Degree 4. Threatening First Degree 5. Reckless Endangerment First Degree 6. Assault on a Police Officer 7. Interfering with an officer 8. Risk of Injury to a Minor ( Myers brought his 9 year old child with him) .

The following charges were brought against Tanika Haase: 1. Larceny 1 st 2. Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1 st 3. Interfering with an Officer Myers is being held on $500,000 bond. His court date is 5/07/2019 Haase is being held on $150,000 bond. Her court date is 5/07/2019 This is an ongoing investigation.