Southport News: Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint

2019-04-26 @ 8:5pm–#Fairfield CT– #Southport CT– Pequot Liquor at 3430 Post Road was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled outside towards the back of the building. K-9 attempted a track but the suspect likely fled into a car and the track was washed away by the heavy rain at the time.

Noticias de Southport: Robo

2019-04-26 @ 8:5pm – #Fairfield CT – #Southport CT – Pequot Liquor en 3430 Post Road fue robado con una pistola. El sospechoso huyó, hacia la parte trasera del edificio. K-9 intentó a encontrar lo, pero el sospechoso probablemente huyó en un carro y la fuerte lluvia, en el momento, no ayudó encontrar el olor del sospechoso.