Governor On Stop And Shop Strike

Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz today released the following joint statement regarding the tentative agreement between Stop & Shop’s management and its employees:

“We are proud of the women and men of the United Food and Commercial Workers who fought for what they deserve. These are good jobs that provide fair wages, good benefits, and a secure retirement that are critical to the success of Connecticut’s families. It was great to see so much backing from the community in support of the workers who are simply trying to support their families and earn an honest living. Now, the 31,000 hardworking store clerks, associates, and meat cutters can get back to doing what they love – serving their customers and communities.

“We know that the bargaining process is not easy, but this is a win for the workers, for management, and for Stop & Shop’s customers.”

