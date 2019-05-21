Connecticut Tries To Woo Businesses Over Abortion

Dear Alabama, Georgia and Missouri Women-Owned Businesses,

Your state legislature’s recent decision to severely curb women’s reproductive rights is sending shockwaves across the country, including in the business world. Condemnation of this extreme measure has been swift and calls for corporate boycotts grow stronger by the day.

This is clearly an issue that won’t be going away any time soon.

As a staunch supporter of women’s rights, we are appalled at these actions that erode the ability of women to make informed decisions about their health and bodies.

If you are as concerned as we are about this issue, we would urge you to relocate your operations to a state that supports the rights of women and whose actions and laws are unwavering in support of tolerance and inclusivity. In short, I urge you to come to Connecticut.

Our state has a wealth of competitive advantages for your company:

· A highly-skilled workforce, top-ranked in productivity

· Excellent K-12 school systems and world-renowned colleges/universities

· Superior quality of life

· Strategic location between Boston and New York, providing access to key markets and resources

· Third best state for working mothers and the fourth most innovative economy in the nation

But we are equally as proud of our commitment to the causes of women. The recently created Governor’s Council on Women and Girls, for example, clearly illustrates the ways in which we prioritize the potential of ALL members of our society.

We know that this would be a big change for you and your company. Please know that our state has a number of assistance programs that will ensure this type of transition a smooth one for you and your team.

If you are interested and want to learn more, please contact David Lehman, commissioner of our Department of Economic and Community Development at 860-500-2310 orDavid.Lehman@ct.gov. He can answer any questions you may have.

It is our hope you will carefully consider the short and long-term impacts this egregious, anti-women measure will have on your business and employees and take a bold step for change. We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Ned Lamont, Governor, State of Connecticut

Susan Bysiewicz, Lt. Governor, State of Connecticut

