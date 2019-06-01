Governor To Sign ICE Bill

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly for adopting legislation that makes updates to the Trust Act of 2013 and plans to sign the bills into law when they are transmitted to his desk in the coming days.

The Trust Act sets conditions for state and local law enforcement authorities for voluntarily cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials seeking to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. It was created in an effort to strike a balance between assisting ICE agents when it serves the interests of public safety, and maintaining effective relationships between state and local law enforcement officials and those who live in the community.

Legislation that recently received final approval in the General Assembly makes several modifications to the act, including:

· prohibits law enforcement from detaining someone solely on the basis of a civil immigration detainer unless the person is guilty of the most serious felonies, is on the terrorist watch list, or a judicial warrant has been issued;

· limits law enforcement sharing with ICE; and

· requires law enforcement to inform an individual when ICE has requested their detention.

“These modifications strengthen the important relationship local law enforcement and their communities,” Governor Lamont said. “Passing on the responsibilities of the federal government to local law enforcement agencies stretches limited resources even further and shifts attention away from their main focus, which is to maintain the safety of our neighborhoods. I applaud the General Assembly for sending this legislation to my desk, and I will sign it into law in the coming days.”

“Our vibrant immigrant communities are part of the fabric that makes Connecticut great,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Expanding the Trust Act and closing loopholes in the existing law is not only the right thing to do but it will ensure that Connecticut’s local police departments are not burdened with the irresponsible and insensitive practices of the current federal administration.”

The legislation was passed in two parts – Senate Bill 992, An Act Concerning the Trust Act, which received approval by the State Senate on May 15 and the House of Representatives on May 30, and House Bill 1115, An Act Concerning A Study of the State’s Civil Laws, which was approved by both chambers on May 30.

