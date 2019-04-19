I-95 Crash

2019-04-19 @ 12:18am–#Fairfield CT– First responders on scene of what appears to be a one-car crash on I-95 northbound near exit 24. Radio reports said one car went from one side of the highway and off the road, they may have referred to the left lane across the northbound lanes. The car went through the guard rail and into the wooded area. A family nearby heard what they thought was an explosion and got in the min-van to investigate the scene with me. Radio reports said the person was in trauma so keep them in your prayers!