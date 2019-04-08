Stratford News: Teens Charged In Shakespeare Theater Fire

After a lengthy investigation, the Stratford Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with recent arson and burglary incidents within the town including the arson at Shakespeare Theater. The suspects were charged with:

Juvenile #1:

Arson in the 1 st Degree

Burglary in the 1 st Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 2 nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1 st Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the 3 rd Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 3 rd Degree

Burglary in the 3 rd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3 rd Degree

Juvenile #2:

Arson in the 1st Degree

Burglary in the 1st Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree

Burglary in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree

All of the suspects were processed at the Stratford Police Department and turned over to court. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.