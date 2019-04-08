Stratford News: Teens Charged In Shakespeare Theater Fire

After a lengthy investigation, the Stratford Police Department arrested two juveniles in connection with recent arson and burglary incidents within the town including the arson at Shakespeare Theater. The suspects were charged with:
Juvenile #1:
Arson in the 1 st Degree
Burglary in the 1 st Degree
Criminal Trespass in the 2 nd Degree
Reckless Endangerment in the 1 st Degree
Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the 3 rd Degree
Criminal Trespass in the 3 rd Degree
Burglary in the 3 rd Degree
Criminal Mischief in the 3 rd Degree
Juvenile #2:
Arson in the 1st Degree
Burglary in the 1st Degree
Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree
Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree
Conspiracy to Commit Arson in the 3rd Degree
Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree
Burglary in the 3rd Degree
Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree
All of the suspects were processed at the Stratford Police Department and turned over to court. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.